FA Cup: Chelsea, Leicester City through to quarter final

The chance of having a Nigerian player lift the FA Cup in England this season is still very much on course following the favourable results recorded by Chelsea and Leicester City on Friday night.

Though Victor Moses was rested by Antonio Conte, his teammates got the job done with a big win over Hull City.

Willian’s brace ensured that Chelsea secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a resounding 4-0 victory over visitors Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

Aside Willian, Pedro Rodriguez was also on target while the biggest talking point will be Olivier Giroud also opening his goal scoring account for the Blues.

At the King Power Stadium, the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action as Leicester City edged Sheffield United by a lone goal.

Jamie Vardy got the only goal that sealed Leicester City’s place in the FA Cup quarter-final.