Four matches to watch this weekend

Pillars v Enyimba @Sani Abacha Stadium @4pm on Feb 18
Pillars have the league’s hottest striker in Junior Lokosa, who has scored more goals – seven, than Enyimba’s total of five. Two points separate the two former league champions with both teams unbeaten in their last five matches. It is definitely a daunting task ahead for Enyimba as Pillars have won all four home matches this season though Enyimba have drawn three and lost one on their travels. ‘Sai Masu Gida’ were not very good last season, ending in the eighth position, a position they want to better this season. Pillars can go top of the table if other results go their way – enough motivation to trample on the Aba Elephants.
Current Form: Pillars [W-D-W-W-D]; Enyimba [W-D-W-D-W]
Head to head
30/07/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Pillars
05/03/17 NPF Pillars 3 – 1 Enyimba
17/07/16 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Pillars
04/05/16 NPF Pillars 1 – 2 Enyimba
19/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Pillars
Prediction: Pillars 1-0 Enyimba
Torino v Juventus @Stadio Grande Torino @12:30pm on Feb 18
The Turin derby has been dominated recently by Juventus and they cannot afford to slip-up in their chase of Napoli, the current league leaders. After the 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Tuesday, the Bianconeri must clear their minds and be focused on their neighbours. Juventus defender, Mattia De Sciglio told his club’s website that, “[Walter] Mazzarri has brought more organisation and compactness to the Torino team, and you can see that from their latest results. Furthermore, it’s going to be a hostile atmosphere, so we will have to be well prepared.” Max Allegri will still have to set out his Juve stall without Benedikt Howedes, Blaise Matuidi, and Juan Cuadrado with Paulo Dybala at 50/50. For Torino, there is the return of Afriyie Acquah though Joel Obi might just keep his place.
Current Form: Torino [W-D-W-D-W]; Juventus [D-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
03/01/18 COI Juventus 2 – 0 Torino
23/09/17 SEA Juventus 4 – 0 Torino
06/05/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Torino
11/12/16 SEA Torino 1 – 3 Juventus
20/03/16 SEA Torino 1 – 4 Juventus
Prediction: Torino 1-2 Juventus
Nigeria v Senegal @Robert Champroux stadium @3pm on Feb 17
The Falcons continue their quest for the WAFU title by taking on Senegal in their quest for a first-ever WAFU Cup title. The team led by a new coach, Thomas Dennerby left it late before accomplishing a 1-0 win over Mali on Thursday. Peace Efih got the only goal in the match even though the Malians, who replaced Benin, arrived Cote d’Ivoire about 12noon. In the other match in the group, Senegal pummeled Togo 6-0, which means the Falcons will be facing a very confident Senegalese Lionesses on Saturday. The last time these two teams met was in 2016 at the African Women’s Championship and the Falcons won 2-0.
Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-W-D]; Senegal [W-L-D-W-W]
Head to head
12/04/16 AWC Nigeria 2 – 0 Senegal
08/04/16 AWC Senegal 1 – 1 Nigeria
Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Senegal
Atletico v Bilbao @Wanda Metropolitano @4:15pm on Feb 18
The last time Athletic Club [Bilbao] celebrated a victory against Diego Simeone’s Atletico was in 2013; since then they have lost nine of 11 ties. And Jose Ziganda’s options are lessened by the enforced absences of Aritz Aduriz and Raul Garcia, suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. Both teams had good victories in the Europa League in midweek – Atletico won in Denmark 4-1 and Athletic won in Russia 3-1.
Current Form: Atletico [W-W-W-W-L]; Athletic [W-D-L-D-D]
Head to head
20/09/17 LAL Athletic Club 1 – 2 Atletico Madrid
21/05/17 LAL Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Athletic Club
22/01/17 LAL Athletic Club 2 – 2 Atletico Madrid
20/04/16 LAL Athletic Club 0 – 1 Atletico Madrid
13/12/15 LAL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Athletic Club
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao