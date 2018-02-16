Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Pillars v Enyimba @Sani Abacha Stadium @4pm on Feb 18

Pillars have the league’s hottest striker in Junior Lokosa, who has scored more goals – seven, than Enyimba’s total of five. Two points separate the two former league champions with both teams unbeaten in their last five matches. It is definitely a daunting task ahead for Enyimba as Pillars have won all four home matches this season though Enyimba have drawn three and lost one on their travels. ‘Sai Masu Gida’ were not very good last season, ending in the eighth position, a position they want to better this season. Pillars can go top of the table if other results go their way – enough motivation to trample on the Aba Elephants.

Current Form: Pillars [W-D-W-W-D]; Enyimba [W-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

30/07/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Pillars

05/03/17 NPF Pillars 3 – 1 Enyimba

17/07/16 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Pillars

04/05/16 NPF Pillars 1 – 2 Enyimba

19/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Pillars

Prediction: Pillars 1-0 Enyimba

Torino v Juventus @Stadio Grande Torino @12:30pm on Feb 18

The Turin derby has been dominated recently by Juventus and they cannot afford to slip-up in their chase of Napoli, the current league leaders. After the 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Tuesday, the Bianconeri must clear their minds and be focused on their neighbours. Juventus defender, Mattia De Sciglio told his club’s website that, “[Walter] Mazzarri has brought more organisation and compactness to the Torino team, and you can see that from their latest results. Furthermore, it’s going to be a hostile atmosphere, so we will have to be well prepared.” Max Allegri will still have to set out his Juve stall without Benedikt Howedes, Blaise Matuidi, and Juan Cuadrado with Paulo Dybala at 50/50. For Torino, there is the return of Afriyie Acquah though Joel Obi might just keep his place.

Current Form: Torino [W-D-W-D-W]; Juventus [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

03/01/18 COI Juventus 2 – 0 Torino

23/09/17 SEA Juventus 4 – 0 Torino

06/05/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Torino

11/12/16 SEA Torino 1 – 3 Juventus

20/03/16 SEA Torino 1 – 4 Juventus

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Juventus

Nigeria v Senegal @Robert Champroux stadium @3pm on Feb 17

The Falcons continue their quest for the WAFU title by taking on Senegal in their quest for a first-ever WAFU Cup title. The team led by a new coach, Thomas Dennerby left it late before accomplishing a 1-0 win over Mali on Thursday. Peace Efih got the only goal in the match even though the Malians, who replaced Benin, arrived Cote d’Ivoire about 12noon. In the other match in the group, Senegal pummeled Togo 6-0, which means the Falcons will be facing a very confident Senegalese Lionesses on Saturday. The last time these two teams met was in 2016 at the African Women’s Championship and the Falcons won 2-0.

Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-W-D]; Senegal [W-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

12/04/16 AWC Nigeria 2 – 0 Senegal

08/04/16 AWC Senegal 1 – 1 Nigeria

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Senegal

Atletico v Bilbao @Wanda Metropolitano @4:15pm on Feb 18

The last time Athletic Club [Bilbao] celebrated a victory against Diego Simeone’s Atletico was in 2013; since then they have lost nine of 11 ties. And Jose Ziganda’s options are lessened by the enforced absences of Aritz Aduriz and Raul Garcia, suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. Both teams had good victories in the Europa League in midweek – Atletico won in Denmark 4-1 and Athletic won in Russia 3-1.

Current Form: Atletico [W-W-W-W-L]; Athletic [W-D-L-D-D]

Head to head

20/09/17 LAL Athletic Club 1 – 2 Atletico Madrid

21/05/17 LAL Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Athletic Club

22/01/17 LAL Athletic Club 2 – 2 Atletico Madrid

20/04/16 LAL Athletic Club 0 – 1 Atletico Madrid

13/12/15 LAL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Athletic Club

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao