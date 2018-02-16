Europa League: How Arsenal, Atletico Madrid secured big away wins

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid produced sterling displays on Thursday night in the Europa League as they recorded big wins in their respective ties against Oestersunds FK and FC Koebenhavn.
Arsenal with Alex Iwobi in action put Oestersunds to the sword; beating the Swedish side 3-0 on the night ahead of the second leg at The Emirates in London.
Nacho Monreal got the opening goal for the Gunners before Sotirios Papagiannopoulos inadvertently turned the ball into his team’s net before Mesut Ozil sealed the 3-0 win.
In the Danish capital, Athletico Madrid were too hot for their host as they whipped them 1-4.
There were also impressive away wins for AC Milan who thrashed Ludogorets Razgrad 0-3 and RZ Leipzig who beat Napoli 1-3 and Athletic Bilbao who secured same scoreline away to Spartak Moscow.
Europa League – Round of 32 February 15
FC Astana 1 – 3 Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund 3 – 2 Atalanta
Ludogorets Razgrad 0 – 3 AC Milan
Marseille 3 – 0 Braga
Nice 2 – 3 Lokomotiv Moscow
Oestersunds FK 0 – 3 Arsenal
Real Sociedad 2 – 2 Salzburg
Spartak Moscow 1 – 3 Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens 1 – 1 Dynamo Kyiv
Celtic 1 – 0 Zenit St. Petersburg
FC FCSB 1 – 0 Lazio
FC Koebenhavn 1 – 4 Atletico Madrid
Lyon 3 – 1 Villarreal
Partizan Beograd 1 – 1 Viktoria Plzen
SSC Napoli 1 – 3 RasenBallsport Leipzig