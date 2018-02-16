Europa League: How Arsenal, Atletico Madrid secured big away wins

Soccer Football - Europa League Round of 32 First Leg - Ostersunds FK vs Arsenal - Jamtkraft Arena, Ostersund, Sweden - February 15, 2018 Arsenal's Nacho Monreal celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid produced sterling displays on Thursday night in the Europa League as they recorded big wins in their respective ties against Oestersunds FK and FC Koebenhavn.

Arsenal with Alex Iwobi in action put Oestersunds to the sword; beating the Swedish side 3-0 on the night ahead of the second leg at The Emirates in London.

Nacho Monreal got the opening goal for the Gunners before Sotirios Papagiannopoulos inadvertently turned the ball into his team’s net before Mesut Ozil sealed the 3-0 win.

In the Danish capital, Athletico Madrid were too hot for their host as they whipped them 1-4.

There were also impressive away wins for AC Milan who thrashed Ludogorets Razgrad 0-3 and RZ Leipzig who beat Napoli 1-3 and Athletic Bilbao who secured same scoreline away to Spartak Moscow.

Europa League – Round of 32 February 15

FC Astana 1 – 3 Sporting CP

Borussia Dortmund 3 – 2 Atalanta

Ludogorets Razgrad 0 – 3 AC Milan

Marseille 3 – 0 Braga

Nice 2 – 3 Lokomotiv Moscow

Oestersunds FK 0 – 3 Arsenal

Real Sociedad 2 – 2 Salzburg

Spartak Moscow 1 – 3 Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens 1 – 1 Dynamo Kyiv

Celtic 1 – 0 Zenit St. Petersburg

FC FCSB 1 – 0 Lazio

FC Koebenhavn 1 – 4 Atletico Madrid

Lyon 3 – 1 Villarreal

Partizan Beograd 1 – 1 Viktoria Plzen

SSC Napoli 1 – 3 RasenBallsport Leipzig

