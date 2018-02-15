Dutch club Fortuna Sittard replaces Oliseh, refutes allegations

The Dutch Club, Fortuna Sittard, have made a swift move to replace their erstwhile manager, Sunday Oliseh who was relived of his position on Wednesday.

The promotion-chasing team have announced Claudio Braga as the interim man to take the position of Oliseh for now.

The newly hired Portuguese gaffer will serve as Head Coach and Head of Youth Training at the second-tier Dutch club.

Fortuna have also announced that with immediate effect, Kevin Hofland has also been hired to strengthen the ranks of their technical bench.

The former defender will assist interim coach Claudio Braga. On Thursday afternoon, the former was in the thick of things during the final training for Fortuna’s game against SC Telstar.

Hofland signed a contract until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the allegation by Oliseh that he is being witch-hunted because of his refusal to take part in illegal activities has been denied by Fortuna.

The club through a statement on their website confirmed that they would drag Oliseh to arbitration arm of their country’s FA.

The club said: “The case will be presented by Fortuna Sittard to the arbitration committee of the KNVB – an independent body – which will now make an assessment of whether there is sufficient ground to terminate the employment contract of Sunday Oliseh.

“Fortuna Sittard is of the opinion that this is the case and will substantiate this in a substantiated way towards the committee.

“If Sunday Oliseh actually believes that there are illegal practices, then it can be expected that this can be substantiated with evidence in the coming proceedings at the KNVB arbitration committee.”

Fortuna insist that they did not rush to relive Oliseh of his duties but there were innumerable culpable acts as well as the disrupted employment relationship that made them take the decision they settled for.

