Again, Nigeria’s Super Eagles drop on FIFA Rankings

The steady downward movement for the Super Eagles on the monthly FIFA rankings continued on Thursday as the world football governing released the February edition.

The Super Eagles were 51st in the world with 651 points in January but are now 52nd with 606 points, according to the latest ranking published on the official FIFA website on Thursday.

Nigeria, who were losing finalists at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco recently, however, remain seventh in Africa, where Tunisia are the top-ranked country.

Senegal, DR Congo, CHAN champions Morocco and Egypt make up Africa’s top five, while Cameroon are sixth.

Ghana, Burkina Faso and Algeria are eighth, ninth and tenth on the continent.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup opponent, Iceland, are the biggest movers in terms of points in the ranking.

They moved up two spots from 20th to 18th and gained 58 points from 959 to 1017.

Croatia and Argentina, Nigeria’s other group opponents in Russia in June, did not move, staying in 15th and fourth respectively.

As stated by FIFA, just 34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal (1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on March 15.