Champions League: Ronaldo sets new records as Real Madrid beat PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo set new records on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League as he scored two of the goals that gave Real Madrid a crucial 3-1 win over Paris Saint Germain PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese star emerged as the first player to reach 100 goals for a single club in the Champions League and also the first player to score at least 10 goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaign.

Things at the start did not go according to plans for Real Madrid as they started on the backfoot when Adrien Rabiot sent PSG into a 33rd-minute lead at the Bernabeu.

However, a double from Ronaldo – including one from the penalty spot – and a late Marcelo effort saw the reigning champions turn things around in the Spanish capital.

It is however not done and dusted for Real Madrid yet as they should prepare for a stern test in Paris.

In the other game on Wednesday, Liverpool put up a ruthless show; beating FC Porto 0-5 away from home.

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick in that tie while Mohammed Salah and Firmino got the other two goals.