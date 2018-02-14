CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid Vs PSG: Ronaldo, Neymar set for showdown — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

Although Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) are star-studded teams, more of the attention will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

While this Wednesday is celebrated as Lovers’ Day across the world, no one expects love advances from either side when the action gets underway at Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and PSG.

Wednesday’s First Leg Round of 16 clash is evenly-poised as it pitches the defending champions against one of the tournament’s favourites.

Rarely has there been such a hotly-anticipated showdown at the last-16 stage of the Champions League hence the expectations are quite high tonight.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the match. Kickoff time is 8.45pm.

Starting line up

REAL MADRID

Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

PSG

Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Yuri; Verratti, Lo Celso, Rabiot; Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe

1′ Match underway at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid start very brightly

Half-chance for Real Madrid as Ronaldo meets a long-range Isco pass inside the PSG box, but the attacker’s effort was always drifting wide of the far post.

Areola palms a Kroos corner back into the penalty box, and Marquinhos almost turns into his own net.

Marcelo in pains after a tackle

The Brazilian is back after that scare

Yellow card: Neymar gets a booking for a tackle on Nacho

15 minutes gone and still goalless

Real Madrid were the better team in the early moments, although PSG are now seeing more of the ball in the final third

With Neymar on a yellow card this early, you can bet that Real Madrid’s players will be looking to wind the Brazilian up here

Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside

Neymar is getting a bit frustrated in a wide area, and the Brazilian needs to be careful having already been booked.

In Portugal Liverpool have taken the lead against Porto. Mane the scorer!!

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half but Ronaldo’s delivery not the best

Liverpool now 2-0 up against Porto… Mohammed Salah doubles the lead for the Reds

Game resumes after a delay because of Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint Germain) injury.

Isco gets Yellow card

GOAL!!! Rabiot gives PSG the lead

PSG have gotten the vital away goal… If Neymar has meant the back-heel into Rabiot then that is stunning!

PSG are not happy as Kroos chops Mbappe to the deck

MISS!! Cavani almost doubled the lead for PSG

Corner kick for Real Madrid as they press for an equaliser

Paris Saint-Germain have scored 127 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season; the most of any team in the Top 5 European Leagues.

SAVE: Benzema forces a save from the PSG keeper

PENALTY!!!

Ronaldo set to take the kick for Real Madrid… Goal!!

Real Madrid 1-1 PSG

Ronaldo has now scored his 100th Champions League goal for Real Madrid!

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 PSG

Rabiot sent PSG ahead with a clever finish in the 33rd minute, but the home side levelled in the final stages of the first half when Ronaldo stuck his penalty into the bottom corner of the net.