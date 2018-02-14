Dutch club sacks Sunday Oliseh

Related News

Despite creating several records and being on the verge of getting Fortuna Sittard promotion from the second division to the elite cadre, Sunday Oliseh has been fired by his Dutch employers.

The club on Wednesday explained that the sacking of Oliseh was not particularly about the results no longer going his way, but more of his interpersonal relations with others at the club.

In a statement on their official website, Fortuna said: “The club management makes this decision as a result of the repeatedly culpable actions for a longer period by the trainer (Oliseh) towards several persons in the organization.

“Several attempts by the club to move the trainer to other behaviour were unfortunately without result, resulting in an unworkable situation.”

The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasized that the decision to sack Oliseh was not motivated by the current sporting performance which has seen them lose four games on the bounce.

The club said: “Because of his inadmissible actions, the coach has made the cooperation with many people within the organization impossible.

“From players to employees. Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club interest goes above all else.”

Many will recall that the man-management skills of Oliseh was in question during his time with the national team.

His entrant into the national team saw the sudden retirement of the duo of Emmanuel Emenike and Vincent Enyeama who both faulted the style of the erstwhile Super Eagles captain.