UEFA Champions League: City crush Basel, Spurs hold Juve

Related News

There was plenty of goals in the first set of Round of 16 games in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Though four goals were scored in each of Tuesday’s game, the outcome from both ends was different.

In the Basel vs Manchester City game, it was one-way traffic as Pep Guardiola’s men blew away their hosts; beating them 4-0 on their home turf.

The Cityzens started brightly with Ilkay Gundogan getting the opening goal 14 minutes into the game while Bernardo Silva doubled the advantage for City in the 23rd minute.

Sergio Aguero scored his 39th goal of the season as he made it 3-0 for City before Guendogan completed the rout with a fourth goal in the second half.

In Turin, it was a different ball game as Tottenham Hotspur matched Juventus pound-for-pound.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw with Gonzalo Higuaín getting the two goals for Juventus while red-hot Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were the scorers for Spurs.

Having gotten favourable results in their first leg ties, Man City and Spurs will hope to seal their passage to the quarterfinals in a fortnight.