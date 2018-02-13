Knee injury knocks out Lacazette

Related News

Previously faced with the new competition coming from record-signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette now has more to contend with as the French man is down with a knee injury.

Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed that Lacazette could be out of action for as much as six weeks following the latest diagnosis carried out on him.

“Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning,” Arsenal stated on their official website on Tuesday.

“The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

“It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

While Arsenal are still trying to salvage what is left of their season, they would have to plan for now without their French forward.

The Gunners will travel to Swedish to face Ostersund on Thursday [15 February] for the first leg of their Europa round of 32 clash before hosting Graham Potter’s side in the return fixture on February 22.

Lacazette also looks set to miss the round of 16 in early/mid-March should his team avoid a major upset before then, but will be hopeful of returning for the quarter-finals in April.

Arsenal matches Alexandre Lacazette could miss after knee operation

15 February: Ostersunds FK (A) – Europa League round of 32, first leg

22 February: Ostersunds FK (H) – Europa League round of 32, second leg

25 February: Manchester City (N) – Carabao Cup final

1 March: Manchester City (H) – Premier League

4 March: Brighton and Hove Albion (A) – Premier League

8 March: Europa League round of 16, first leg

11 March: Watford (H) – Premier League

15 March: Europa League round of 16, second leg

17 March: Leicester City (A) – Premier League