Victor Moses scores as Chelsea defeat West Brom

Victor Moses back flips after scoring

Chelsea on Monday night returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a resounding 3-0 victory over bottom side West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

After back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford, Chelsea needed a win badly and they did that in style on Monday night; beating relegation-haunted West Brom 3-0 at the Bridge.

Eden Hazard scored a brace while Victor Moses was also on target to give Chelsea a morale-boosting win that has taken them back to the top four in the Premier League.

Hazard got the opening goal for Chelsea in the 25th minute and Olivier Giroud helped a great deal to break the deadlock.

The second goal for Chelsea did not arrive until past the hour-mark and it came off the boots of Nigeria’s Victor Moses.

It was the second goal in the league this season for Moses after his first Premier League goal of the campaign at Brighton last month.

Hazard then completed the good work he had started with the third for Chelsea in the 71st minute to give Conte a sigh of relief.

