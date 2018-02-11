Champions League: No way to stop Neymar – Carvajal

Dani Carvajal says there is no way to stop Paris St Germain’s Brazilian forward, Neymar, and Real Madrid have to hope he is off his game on Wednesday.

The two teams meet in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Former FC Barcelona player Neymar, PSG’s 222 million euro ($263 million) world record signing, will line up against Madrid on the left, but right back Carvajal is suspended for the game.

Nacho Fernandez or Achraf Hakimi will take his place.

“I don’t know which of the two will play, they are both capable.

“When you play against Neymar there is no recipe to stop him, I just hope that he’s not on his game.

“There are no favourites in a duel like this. The game is very close. They are clashes that are decided by tiny details.

“We will try not to make mistakes,” Carvajal told reporters.

