Nigeria League Round-Up: Kano Pillars secure away point

Only Kano Pillars got an away point in the Nigeria Professional League Match Day 8 games played on Sunday across the country.

Pillars forced Sunshine Stars to a barren draw in Akure to earn a share of the spoils from Sunday’s game.

The solitary point earned on Sunday has taken Pillars’ total tally for the season to 15 as the former champions are now third on the log.

It is the third time this season that a game involving Kano Pillars will be ending in a stalemate.

In some of the other centres, Enugu Rangers battled to a 1-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors

Kevin Itoya was again the hero for the Flying Antelopes as he popped up with a late goal that secured the maximum points that has momentarily taken Rangers to fifth spot on the NPFL log.

Elsewhere, Yobe Desert Stars, Go Round FC and Niger Tornadoes all secured 1-0 wins over Rivers United, Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United respectively.

Full results

Kwara Utd 2-1 Katsina Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Yobe DS 1-0 Rivers Utd

Go Round 1-0 Abia Warriors

Rangers 1-0 El-Kanemi

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Kano Pillars

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.