Nigeria League Round-Up: Kano Pillars secure away point

Only Kano Pillars got an away point in the Nigeria Professional League Match Day 8 games played on Sunday across the country.

Pillars forced Sunshine Stars to a barren draw in Akure to earn a share of the spoils from Sunday’s game.

The solitary point earned on Sunday has taken Pillars’ total tally for the season to 15 as the former champions are now third on the log.

It is the third time this season that a game involving Kano Pillars will be ending in a stalemate.

In some of the other centres, Enugu Rangers battled to a 1-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors

Kevin Itoya was again the hero for the Flying Antelopes as he popped up with a late goal that secured the maximum points that has momentarily taken Rangers to fifth spot on the NPFL log.

Elsewhere, Yobe Desert Stars, Go Round FC and Niger Tornadoes all secured 1-0 wins over Rivers United, Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United respectively.

Full results

Kwara Utd 2-1 Katsina Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Yobe DS 1-0 Rivers Utd

Go Round 1-0 Abia Warriors

Rangers 1-0 El-Kanemi

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Kano Pillars