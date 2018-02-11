UPDATED: CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s Plateau United start with big win

Related News

Plateau United have started their campaign in the CAF Champions League on a bright note.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions put up a good show in the first leg of their preliminary stage clash against Eding Sport on Sunday.

They scored three unreplied goals against the Cameroonian club in Jos on Sunday.

Elijah Ogene set the tone for the day; scoring the opening goal for Plateau United. That turned out to be the only goal of the first half.

In the second half, very little changed until the dying stages of the game when Plateau United were able to get two quick goals.

With a 3-0 lead from the first leg, Plateau United are in good stead to qualify for the next round of Africa’s biggest club competition.

While Plateau United started on a winning streak, it was not the same for Nigeria’s representative in the second tier CAF Confederation Cup, Akwa United FC.

The Uyo-based team began their campaign in Uyo on a losing note on Sunday, by losing 1-2 in the first round, first leg match against Hawks of Gambia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the teams played on a wet turf following a heavy rain before kick-off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Promise Keepers relentlessly raided the visitors’ area, restricting them in their own half but missed several scoring chances before the visitors stunned the home fans by scoring first.

The visitors, whose goalkeeper, Yankubu Calley, thwarted every move by the homers, recorded their first goal through Muhammed Jallow, in their first attempt at the homers goal area in the 11th minute.

Although the first goal was against the run of play, Lanin Charity also beat United’s goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, with a powerful shot in the 35th minute to score the Gambians’ second goal.

The second goal scorer (Charity) plays for the Gambian national team, the Scorpions.

The Promise Keepers, who continued to swarm their opponents in the second half were rewarded in the 71st minute when Victor Mbaoma scrambled in their first goal to enliven the home supporters.

Thereafter, the Gambians defended stoutly while the homeboys continued to fritter several scoring chances.