Four matches to watch this weekend

Real de Bamako v MFM FC @Heremakono Stadium @1:30pm on Feb 11

MFM FC, runners-up in the NPFL, make their first foray in African competitions as they travel to Mal to face Real de Bamako on Sunday. The Olukoya Boys have not had the best beginnings in the new season, having lost all their four away matches. The team left Nigeria on Thursdayand will be hoping that they can get something good in this away fixture. Their opponents, Real de Bamako, are currently eighth in their league, having scored 21 goals in 21 matches and just one victory in their last seven matches, which means MFM have a chance to get a good result in Bamako.

Current Form: Real de Bamako [L-D-W-D-L]; MFM [L-W-L-W-L]

Prediction: Real de Bamako 1-1 MFM

Tottenham v Arsenal @Wembley Stadium @1:30pm on Feb 10

It is another North-London derby of consequences. The gap between Spurs and Arsenal is four at the moment and at the end of Saturday’sencounter; that could either be seven, one, or status quo. Arsenal have struggled away from the Emirates this season – losing their last two away encounters to Bournemouth and Swansea while Spurs have turned Wembley into a veritable homestead with four wins from their last five matches. Arsene Wenger may have to do without Petr Cech and Nacho Monreal while Mauricio Pochettino has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Never forget, derbies do not follow normal or current forms, it will depend on desire!

Current Form: Tottenham [W-D-W-D-D]; Arsenal [W-L-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sat 18/11/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Tottenham

Sun 30/04/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

Sun 06/11/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham

Sat 05/03/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Arsenal

Sun 08/11/15 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bayern v Schalke @Allianz Arena @6:30pm on Feb 10

For Bayern, it is no more a matter of if; it is a matter of when. So far away at the top – 19 tops away from the closest challenger in Bayer Leverkusen, a seventh home win just means the Bundesliga could be won as early as the end of March if their closest challengers continue dropping points as they have since the season started.

Current Form: Bayern [W-W-W-W-W]; Schalke [L-W-D-L-W]

Head to head

Tue 19/09/17 BUN Schalke 0 – 3 Bayern

Wed 01/03/17 DFP Bayern 3 – 0 Schalke

Sat 04/02/17 BUN Bayern 1 – 1 Schalke

Fri 09/09/16 BUN Schalke 0 – 2 Bayern

Sat 16/04/16 BUN Bayern 3 – 0 Schalke

Prediction: Bayern 3-0 Schalke

Napoli v Lazio @Stadio San Paolo @8:45pm on Feb 10

Lazio surprisingly lost at home to Genoa last weekend and will be hoping to make that up when they visit the San Paolo with Napoli desperate to hold on to their one point lead over Juventus. Napoli have defensive challenges ahead of the game with Raul Albiol, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, and Arkadiusz Milik unavailable, which means Maurizio Sarri has to call on Vlad Chiriches and Christian Maggio to deputise. For Lazio, the duo of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Senad Lulic after one-game suspensions while Ciro Immobile, a Napoli native will seek to add to his 20 league goals.

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-W-W-L]; Lazio [L-D-L-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 20/09/17 SEA Lazio 1 – 4 Napoli

Sun 09/04/17 SEA Lazio 0 – 3 Napoli

Sat 05/11/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Lazio

Wed 03/02/16 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Napoli

Sun 20/09/15 SEA Napoli 5 – 0 Lazio

Prediction: Napoli 3-2 Lazio