CHAN 2018: Nigerian duo make ‘team of the tournament’

Related News

Two players from the home-based Super Eagles team made it to the Tournament XI of the recently concluded African Nations Championship, Morocco 2018.

The stand-out duo from the Nigerian team are defender Stephen Eze and midfielder Dayo Ojo, who scored some of the best goals at the CHAN tournament.

Tournament sensation, Ayoub El Kaabi, was adjudged the best player of the competition. The RS Berkane forward also finished top scorer after netting nine goals in six games. He also had a place in the team of the tournament.

Morocco defeated Nigeria to win the competition.

Below are the details of the awards:

Total Man of the Tournament: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

Top scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) – 9 goals

Fair Play: Morocco

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Akram El Hadi (Sudan)

Defenders: Omer Suliman (Sudan), Stephen Eze (Nigeria), Badr Benoun

Midfielders: Dayo Ojo (Nigeria), Walid El Karti (Morocco), Salaheddine Saidi (Morocco), Zakaria Hadraf (Morocco), Abdulrahman Ramadhan (Libya)

Forwards: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Saleh Taher (Libya)

Substitutes

Anas Zniti (Morocco), Sand Masaud (Libya), Vladimir Antonio (Angola), Bader Hasan (Libya), Augustine Mulenga (Zambia), Saifeldin Bakhit (Sudan), Ismail El Haddad (Morocco)