Alexis Sanchez slammed with 16-month prison sentence

Related News

Alexis Sanchez is reported to have been slammed with a 16-month prison sentence for committing tax fraud during his time at Barcelona.

Although he has accepted the sentence, he will not spend time in jail.

Goal reports that Manchester United forward was accused of defrauding the treasury of €1 million between 2012 and 2013, relating to income from his image rights.

Sanchez has, however, reached an agreement with the prosecutor to pay the money he owes with interest.

Despite the verdict, the Chilean will not spend time in prison as he is a first offender and the sentence is less than two years – which crucially, in Spanish law, prohibits jail time.

The ex-Arsenal star is the latest football figure to be punished by Spanish prosecutors for an apparent dodging of taxes.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho have all been fingered also for issues bordering on tax evasion.