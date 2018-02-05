EPL: Watford break Chelsea jinx with big win

Related News

Watford have finally ended a 13-match winless run against Chelsea and they did it style; beating the Blues 4-1 at the Vicarage Road on Monday night.

Chelsea played the majority of Monday’s game with a man less after Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after 30 minutes.

Troy Deeney got the first goal of the night in the 42nd minute.

However, Chelsea got back in the 82nd minute through Eden Hazard before they shockingly conceded three late goals.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra all scored a goal each in the dying stages to give Watford a surprising 4-1 win.

A second heavy defeat in the space of a week for Chelsea, with the other also coming by a three-goal margin at home to Bournemouth, leaves manager Antonio Conte under real pressure.