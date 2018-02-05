New Kaduna United FC Chairman pledges to promote club

Related News

The newly appointed chairman of the Kaduna United FC, Benjamin Omale, says he will strive to take the club to premiership league.

Mr. Omale made the pledge while addressing sports writers at the township stadium in Kaduna on Monday.

He lamented decline in performance of the club stressing he would resolve challenges facing the club.

He expressed determination to work with other board members to ensure that the club is returned to its former glory.

“I am aware the club has financial challenges but we would seek partnership and sponsorship from well-wishers and corporate organizations to fund the club.

“We are not going to take chances and that is why we have set the ball rolling in good time to meet targets as we already have experienced coaching crew as well as media and marketing managers”.

The technical director of the club, Dahiru Sadi, assured that the technical crew will not compromise anything to achieve the desired results.

He said no fewer than 30 players would be selected out of the 100 players currently undergoing the screening.

Ya’u Mohammed Inuwa, a board member and chairman of the supporters club, said he would mobilize support for the club to gain promotion.

He assured support to the club that would improve its performance.

(NAN)