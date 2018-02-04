CHAN 2018: Morocco trounce Nigeria to win first title

Super Eagles in CHAN

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have emerged as Champions of the CHAN 2018 tournament and they did it in style; beating the home-based Super Eagles 4-0 on Sunday night in the final match played at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca

Zakaria Hadraf scored two goals while Walid El Karti and El Kaadi scored a goal each to give Morocco their first CHAN title ever.

The last time the North Africans won an African title was in 1976, our correspondent says.

For Nigeria, it was a disastrous ending for a team that appeared to have prosecuted a glorious campaign.

READ OUR LIVEBLOG OF THE MATCH HERE.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.