CHAN 2018: Super Eagles Coach releases starting lineup against Morocco

Coach Salisu Yusuf has reverted to his favourite 4-3-3 formation for Sunday’s final even as he hopes his tactics will be able to contain the rampant Atlas Lions of Morocco.

As expected, the captain of the Super Eagles home-based team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, cannot make it for Sunday’s final having injured his knee in the semifinal game against Sudan.

Dele Ajiboye will be manning the post, having done well when he came off the bench last term out.

The coach also made a big call to drop Anthony Okpotu to the bench despite starting the Lobi Stars striker in all the previous games before today.

On the flipside, Peter Eneji has been named in the starting eleven as he gets set to play his first game at the CHAN tournament.

A knee injury had sidelined Eneji hitherto

Eagles starting XI 4-3-3

Dele Ajiboye, Ikouwem Udoh, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji, Emeka Atuloma, Dayo Ojo, Rabiu Ali, Peter Eneji, Okechukwu Gabriel, Emeka Ogbugh