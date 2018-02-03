EPL: Aubameyang scores on Arsenal debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It was a night of firsts as Arsenal annihilated Everton 5-1 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.

There was a first-ever hat-trick for Aaron Ramsey, then a hat-trick of assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and then a debut goal for Arsenal’s record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Everton on Saturday

Ramsey netted two of his side’s four first-half goals and rounded off the scoring 74 minutes in, as the Gunners returned to winning ways and reduced the gap on the top four to five points.

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, was also in the mix as he played from start to finish as Arsenal final looked like a team capable of holding their against any opposition.

