EPL: Alexis Sanchez scores as Manchester United beat Huddersfield

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for Manchester United on Saturday as the Red Devils cruised to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

It was the first time Sanchez will be playing at Old Trafford as a United player and he ensured that he marked the moment with a goal.

United dominated possession throughout against the relegation-threatened visitors, but it took until the 55th minute for them to find the breakthrough courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku strike.

Sanchez then added a second on a comfortable afternoon for the home side, tucking home a rebound after seeing his initial penalty saved by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl.

With Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points, Mourinho has cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to 13 points after City were held 1-1 at Turf Moor by Sean Dyche’s Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

In some of the other Saturday games already decided, Kelecchi Iheanacho and his compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, both settled for a point as Swansea City forced Leicester City to a 1-1 draw.

West Brom were beaten 2-3 at home by Southampton while West Ham for the first time since Christmas lost in the Premier League; the Hammers were beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Results

Burnley 1 – 1 Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 1 Stoke City

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 – 1 West Ham United

Leicester City 1 – 1 Swansea City

Manchester United 2 – 0 Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion 2 – 3 Southampton