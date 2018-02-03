Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Morocco v Nigeria @Complexe Mohammed V @9pm on Feb 4

The countries are tied on five victories each in 11 confrontations and one of these two countries will become first-time winners of the CHAN tournament on Sunday.

A glaring fact is that Moroccan goal poacher, Ayoub El Kaabi, has scored eight goals compared to seven in total scored by the Super Eagles – but would that count for anything on Sunday?

In their last two games, the Eagles have shown guts to equalise in the last minute and then hold on to a lead even though down to 10 men for the last 30 minutes of the match against Sudan.

They will need more of these guts to snatch the title from the hosts’ grasp on Sunday but we wish them all the best! They face that a daunting task without their injured captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and the red-carded Ifeanyi Ifeanyi.

Current Form: Morocco [W-W-W-D-W]; Nigeria [W-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

25/01/14 CHAN Morocco 3 – 4 Nigeria

27/01/04 CAN Nigeria 0 – 1 Morocco

03/02/00 CAN Nigeria 2 – 0 Morocco

12/12/96 FRI Morocco 2 – 0 Nigeria

28/08/83 CAN Nigeria 0 – 0 Morocco

Prediction: Morocco 1-2 Nigeria

Liverpool v Tottenham @Anfield @5:30pm on Feb 4

If there is one team Mauricio Pochettino does not like seeing, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Since he became Spurs manager in 2014, his side has played against the Reds eight times and won just once – three months ago. Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan are serious doubts for this encounter while Pochettino has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Liverpool are back to winning ways after the wobble against West Brom, in the Cup, and Swansea in the league while Spurs are pushing hard for a Champions League with a nine-game unbeaten run. It looks like a draw.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-L-L-W-W]; Tottenham [W-D-D-W-W]

Head to head

Sun 22/10/17 PRL Tottenham 4 – 1 Liverpool

Sat 11/02/17 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Tottenham

Tue 25/10/16 LEC Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

Sat 27/08/16 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Liverpool

Sat 02/04/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham

Atletico v Valencia @Wanda Metropolitano @8:45pm on Feb 4

Atletico Madrid are back to what they know best – keeping clean sheets, which they achieved in eight of their last 11 matches.

They host a ‘trouble’ Valencia team, who played away to Barcelona in midweek and do not need the intensity of Atletico’s play.

With a fully fit squad, apart from Filipe Luis, are in better nick both on the pitch and on the table. Marcelino is suffering a slew of injuries and the influential Goddfrey Knodogbia is a part of five major doubts for Sunday’s encounter.

With six points separating second and third, Marcelino’s plan will be to chip away at Atletico’s lead on the table and that would be helped by three points at the Metropolitano – a daunting task!

Current Form: Atletico [W-D-L-W-D]; Valencia [L-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 09/09/17 LAL Valencia 0 – 0 Atletico

Sun 05/03/17 LAL Atletico 3 – 0 Valencia

Sun 02/10/16 LAL Valencia 0 – 2 Atletico

Sun 06/03/16 LAL Valencia 1 – 3 Atletico

Sun 25/10/15 LAL Atletico 2 – 1 Valencia

Prediction: Atletico 2-0 Valencia

Monaco v Lyon @Stade Louis II @9pm on Feb 4

Monaco are one point outside the Champions League places and can do something about that by beating Lyon, who are third on the table, on Sunday.

It has not been a really good season for the defending champions and influential players like Thomas Lemar, Adama Diakhaby, and Adama Traore. Lyon stumbled against Bordeaux last weekend and would want to make up on second-placed Marseille with a win they are capable of obtaining at the Stade Louis II.

Current Form: Monaco [D-L-W-D-D]; Lyon [L-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

Wed 24/01/18 CDF Monaco 2 – 3 Lyon

Fri 13/10/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 2 Monaco

Sun 23/04/17 LI1 Lyon 1 – 2 Monaco

Sun 18/12/16 LI1 Monaco 1 – 3 Lyon

Sat 07/05/16 LI1 Lyon 6 – 1 Monaco

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Lyon