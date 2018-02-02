NPFL Match Day 6 Review: Rangers, Go Round FC move up as Kwara United stun Lobi Stars

Related News

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Thursday halted Lobi Stars’ unbeaten run in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season after beating the Makurdi-based side 1-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Stephen Alfred’s goal at the Kwara State Stadium in Ilorin handed Lobi Stars their first defeat of the league season.

The result meant Lobi Stars dropped two spots down the log to fifth position, while Kwara United moved up to 17th position from the bottom spot.

In arguably the biggest fixture of Match Day 6, Rangers International FC defeated Rivers United 1-0 through a 59th minute goal by Kelvin Itoya at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The result shot Rangers to the eighth position on the log, while Rivers United are now joint 15th with city rivals Go Round FC of Port Harcourt on the log.

In Omoku, near Port Harcourt, NPFL debutants Go Round FC stunned Nasarawa United 2-1 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium to move out of the relegation zone to the 15th position.

The Lafia-based clubside slipped to a disappointing 18th position on the NPFL 20-club log.

NAN also reports that a total of five goals were scored in the three matches played on Thursday to bring the total of goals scored on Match Day 6 to 15.

The goals came from eight home wins and a draw.

The last Match Day 6 fixture, between Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna and Heartland FC of Owerri, will be played on Wednesday.

(NAN)