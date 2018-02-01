Nigeria 1 – 0 Sudan Rating: How Super Eagles played individually 

Name Score Narrative

Ikechukwu Ezenwa NA Got injured as early as the sixth minute after covering up some sloppy defending from the otherwise reliable Stephen Eze.

Orji Okagbue 7/10 Was not fully fit but brought composure into the back four. He won his entire one-on-ones with the dangerous Saifeldin Bakhit, following the Sudanese into midfield areas to keep him quiet. Took over as the substantive captain after Ezenwa went off injured and proved his credentials with a solid showing.

Stephen Eze 6/10 The normally calm Eze was jittery – maybe because of the occasion as he made uncharacteristic mistakes. Sloppy in his positioning, he was caught on the wrong foot on many occasions that the Sudanese failed to take advantage of, especially Maaz Gismalla, who had two great chances to level scores.

Ikouwem Utin 7/10 Ikouwem continued his impressive performance in Morocco and even if Daniel James gets back to speed, the 18-year-old should play in the final against Morocco. Really assured on the ball, he was dangerous going forward and assured in tackling. Though he could add some tactical thinking to his game, which would make him a complete defender. Definitely, one for the future if he continues developing at this rate.

Rabiu Ali 5/10 It was suggested that Ali should not start this game having played all 120 minutes against Angola. He showed his tiredness by being anonymous and did not help the Eagles in defensive areas. He was also unable to use the ball well when he had the opportunities though his experience greatly helped the team when they went down to 10.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi 4/10 Ifeanyi has not covered himself in glory at this tournament and he further sullied his book with a red card – which was totally justified. He is experienced enough to know he did not need to make that tackle when the Sudanese were not already in a goal scoring position. He let himself and his teammates down.

Osas Okoro 6/10 Okoro has been consistent in Morocco and he was again very steady against the physical Sudanese. Though he tended to overplay in some important areas, he recovered well as he joined the attack at every possible opportunity.

Dayo Ojo 6.5/10 His energy and endeavour showed as he covered every blade of grass. He also showed his experience by ensuring Bakri Bashir had no other option than to bring him down in the 86th minute and get a red card. That gave the Eagles some breathing space as the Sudanese became more desperate for an equaliser.

Augustine Oladapo 6/10 Oladapo started in place of the injured Sunday Faleye and gave a steady performance. Though he could not contribute as much as he would have loved going forward, he combined well with Ikouwem on the left flank to keep Abuaagla Abdalla quiet.

Gabriel Okechukwu 7.5/10 Another great performance from the lanky Akwa United forward. He took his first goal scoring chance on 16 minutes and led the line admirably. He made runs, held on to the ball and combined well with those around him, as he proved elusive to the Sudanese defenders. He may have done enough to be chosen to lead the line in the final against Morocco.

Austin Okpotu 3/10 We are still waiting for the real Okpotu despite the two goals and one assist. The Lobi Stars forward was sloppy on Wednesday and his coach finally agreed that he had a poor performance, which is saying something.

Substitutes

Dele Ajiboye 8/10 There were initial fears when Ezenwa went off injured but Ajiboye used all his experience from being a U-17 World Cup winner to pull the Eagles chestnut out of the fire. The NPFL winner with Plateau United pulled off at least six saves that should have been goals especially the reflex 45th minute first half save from Mohamed Bashir and then his double save in the first minute of added time in the second half. Ezenwa should be scared!

Abdullahi Musa 5/10 Added energy to the team as he helped stabilise a rocking midfield to ease the growing pressure on the defenders. Later on, he had a chance to make a run at goal but defaulted to keeping the ball to wind the clock down.

Ibrahim Mustapha 4/10 Was able to help his team defend their one goal lead.