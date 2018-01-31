EPL: Swansea adds more problem for Arsenal

Related News

The possibility of Arsenal finishing in top four this season in the Premier League has now been made harder if not impossible following the shocking 3-1 loss suffered by the Gunners away to Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Despite scoring the first goal, Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates gave another lethargic performance which now keeps them in the sixth position eight points adrift of Liverpool who are in the fourth position.

With Tuesday’s result, Swansea have climbed out of the relegation zone into 17th place, and while they could slip back if the likes of Stoke and Southampton win their games in hand, there can be no denying that the Welsh team have improved a great deal under their new manager.

Back-to-back wins against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal cannot be wished aside as the business end of the season nears.

Their next Premier League tie is an away one to Leicester City.

For Arsenal, it’s an all-too-familiar tale as not only were they average when going forward, but their calamitous defending ensured the seventh loss of the season.

Fourth-placed Liverpool won their game on Tuesday to reach the 50-point mark while the sixth-ranked Gunners remain stuck on 42 points and it seems that their hopes of reaching the top-four are getting slimmer by the day.

Arsene Wenger’s side next host Everton and will look to bounce back to winning ways, hopefully with Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly close to joining the ranks.