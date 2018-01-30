Ahmed Musa Joins CSKA Moscow on loan from Leicester City

Related News

Ahmed Musa has returned to his former Russian club, CSKA Moscow.

CSKA Moscow on Tuesday announced that they have signed the Super Eagles forward on loan from Leicester City for the rest of the season.

The club on their official website wrote: “PFC CSKA and Leicester City agreed to the loan of Ahmed Musa today until the end of 2017/18 season.

“Ahmed will be included in the Red-Blues’squad listt for the national league and the UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

“Welcome back, Ahmed”

Before now, Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr had hinted at an impending move for Musa and the Franco-German tactician posited that the move to Russia will be beneficial for the player and the Super Eagles as a team.

Rohr said “Musa is going back to Russia and it is very good news that he will be playing there.

“Musa playing in Russia is a positive development so that we will have the sympathy of Russian fans. We have seen that when Brian Idowu was introduced in the game against Argentina.

“The fans encouraged us and he scored, this can be a good reason to get support from Russian fans because the people there like Musa.

“Also, Musa knows the people there because he is familiar with them, he knows the weather condition too.”

Musa has struggled to make an impact at the King Power Stadium since moving there from CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2016.