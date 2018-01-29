CHAN 2018: Buhari rejoices over Super Eagle’s victory in clash with Angola

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on the spectacular 2-1 win against Angola in the CHAN quarter-final match today in Morocco.

“President Buhari, who watched the match in his hotel room in Addis Ababa after a long day of meetings which started at 8:00am and ended at 5:30 pm,wishes them the very best for the upcoming matches,” a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said.

The team had on Sunday came from behind to overwhelm the Angolans to set up a semi-final clash with Sudan.

The CHAN Eagles comprise of players playing in the Nigerian domestic professional football league.