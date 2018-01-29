Nigerian Club, MFM FC, involved in auto crash

Related News

Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM FC, on Sunday suffered an auto crash on their way from Jos back to Lagos.

The Olukoya Boys were in action against Plateau United on Saturday; losing by a lone goal and they were heading back to their base to prepare for their next game which is against Wikki Tourist.

It was gathered that Sunday’s accident was caused by a brake failure and it left some players and Coach of MFM injured.

There was no loss of life in the accident.

Just before the commencement of the League season, another NPFL club, Kwara United, were also involved in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.