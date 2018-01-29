Nigerian Club, MFM FC, involved in auto crash

MFM Bus involved in crash

Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM FC, on Sunday suffered an auto crash on their way from Jos back to Lagos.

The Olukoya Boys were in action against Plateau United on Saturday; losing by a lone goal and they were heading back to their base to prepare for their next game which is against Wikki Tourist.

It was gathered that Sunday’s accident was caused by a brake failure and it left some players and Coach of MFM injured.

There was no loss of life in the accident.

Just before the commencement of the League season, another NPFL club, Kwara United, were also involved in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • eshe_70@yahoo.com

    This is a Developement problem. In Overseas most of these professional clubs have their own private jets. They use it for most of their trips and sometimes alternates with the train. Driving long distances with rickety buses on Nigeria’s terrible roads is way too dangerous