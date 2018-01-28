CHAN 2018 Live Updates: Nigeria Battle Angola For Semi-Final Ticket

Super Eagles player, Faleye strikes for goal

The African Nations Championships, CHAN, is now at a crucial stage as the boys have literally been separated from the men.

The home-based Super Eagles team will Sunday evening take on Angola in a winner takes all quarter-final clash at the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Morocco.

After a shaky start against Rwanda, the Super Eagles have gone on to win games against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

Coach Salisu Yusuf team will hope they can continue their winning streak against Angola as they have their eyes on one the semi-final slots.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates… Kickoff 5.30pm

The two teams have taken their national anthems, Nigeria and then Angola so we are set for the kick off for the third quarter-final match of CHAN 2018

