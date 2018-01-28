FA Cup: West Brom edge out Liverpool

Related News

West Brom may not be doing well in the Premier League but they are pulling their weight in the Emirates FA Cup where they have qualified for the fifth round.

The Baggies pulled a surprising 2-3 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday night to progress to the next phase of the FA Cup.

Liverpool started quite well as Roberto Firmino gave them a 5th-minute lead but West Brom pulled level instantly as Jay Rodriguez scored the equalizer in the 7th minute and he added another goal four minutes later.

An own goal by Joel Matip literally ended Liverpool’s hope, and even though Mohammed Salah pulled one back, it was not enough to deny West Brom passage to the next phase of the FA Cup.