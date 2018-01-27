Nigeria beat South Africa, qualify for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Related News

The Nigeria U-20 team, the Falconets, have qualified for the 2018 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup, after they demolished their South African counterparts 6-0 on Saturday at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

The Falconets secured their berth at the World Cup on a 8-0 aggregate score line, having won the first leg 2-0 a fortnight ago.

Gift Monday opened scoring for the Falconets after seven minutes with an assist from the outstanding Rashedaat Ajibade.

Ajibade turned scorer in the 21st minute, when she rounded up the South Africa goalkeeper before she found the back of the net.

Five minutes later Anam Imo made it 3-0 off a rebound, before Ajibade got her brace in the 32nd minute.

Gift Monday then got her own brace on 39 minutes same as Anam Imo also completed her brace in the 73rd minute.

The only sour point for Nigeria in Saturday’s outing was the dismissal of goal star Gift Monday three minutes from time after a second booking for a poor tackle.

The 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup will be played in France in August. And it will be their ninth straight U20 World Cup appearance for the Falconets.