FA Cup: Iheanacho, Ndidi score as Leicester City thrash Peterborough

Fousseni Diabaté (centre) celebrates putting Leicester 1-0 up in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Peterborough. He also scored their fourth. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images [Photo Source: The Guardian]

The good run of Kelechi Iheanacho in the Emirates FA Cup with Leicester City continued on Saturday.

He scored two goals in their 5-1 demolition of Peterborough in their Fourth Round tie.

Fousseni Diabate also scored twice on a promising debut, with Wilfred Ndidi completing the scoresheet.

Andrew Hughes got a consolation goal for Peterborough at London Road but too little to change the complexion of the game.

While Alex Iwobi won the FA Cup last season with Arsenal, Iheanacho is hopeful it could be his turn this term with the Foxes.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.