FA Cup: Iheanacho, Ndidi score as Leicester City thrash Peterborough

The good run of Kelechi Iheanacho in the Emirates FA Cup with Leicester City continued on Saturday.

He scored two goals in their 5-1 demolition of Peterborough in their Fourth Round tie.

Fousseni Diabate also scored twice on a promising debut, with Wilfred Ndidi completing the scoresheet.

Andrew Hughes got a consolation goal for Peterborough at London Road but too little to change the complexion of the game.

While Alex Iwobi won the FA Cup last season with Arsenal, Iheanacho is hopeful it could be his turn this term with the Foxes.