2018 World Cup: Eagles planning to go past quarter finals – Musa

Related News

The only Super Eagles’ player to score a brace at the World Cup finals is Ahmed Musa, and he is in line to make a second consecutive appearance at the Mundial, in which he helped his nation to a second round loss to France in Brazil 2014.

The Leicester City forward spoke to FIFA.com on what goals the Super Eagles are chasing to Russia this summer.

“We’re delighted to be making the trip to Russia. We were in a tough group with Algeria, Cameroon, and Zambia. It wasn’t easy to finish first, but we’re delighted to have reached our objective,” Musa told FIFA’s official website.

“We got off to a good start with a win away to Zambia, and then we beat Algeria at home,” he added. “That gave us confidence and we pushed on from that to qualify.”

The Super Eagles qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare even though they forfeited the point they picked away to Algeria in their last match.

“We thought, to begin with, that it would all come down to the last match against Algeria. We didn’t think we’d have qualified already, bearing in mind the standard of the group.”

After being part of the team led by Stephen Keshi to win the 2013 Nations Cup, the Super Eagles did not qualify for the 205 and 2017 editions — a loss that spurred the team to make it to Russia.

“When we realised we weren’t going to make it to the Africa Cup of Nations [last year], we decided that we were going to fight for the people of Nigeria. We now need to try and make the 2019 continental finals after missing the last two,” Musa said.

In Brazil, Musa scored a wonderful brace against Argentina though the Eagles lost 3-2. In Russia, Argentina is again present with Croatia and Iceland.

“It doesn’t matter who we come up against; we’ll be giving it our best shot at the World Cup. We’ll be trying our hardest in every match, no matter the opposition,” he said.

The best Nigeria has done at the World Cup has been second round exits – in 1994, 1998 and 2014, something the players want to improve.

“We need to set our sights high. Nigeria wants to do more than just get past the group phase. We want to make the quarterfinals and even the semis. Why not?”

Meanwhile Musa needs to sort out his playing status with news linking him with a return to CSKA Moscow, where he played for four years until his transfer to Leicester City in 2016.

“I hope I get selected. The World Cup is a very important event for any player.”