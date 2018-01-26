Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Angola v Nigeria @ Grand Stade de Tanger @5:30pm on Jan 28

A chance to the semis beckons for the Super Eagles against a team they have not really beaten over the years.

Samuel Okwaraji died on the day we played Angola in 1989, and famously the Palancas Negras denied the Eagles a 2006 World Cup slot due to the infamous head-to-head rule.

This looks like a very good chance for the Salisu Yusuf-tutored side to show what they have learned in their group games against an Angolan side that has kept three clean sheets and scored just once.

A simple analogy could mean that victory would be sure if the Eagles score twice.

Current Form: Angola [D-W-D-W-D]; Nigeria [W-W-D-W-D]

Head to head

18/06/05 WCQ Nigeria 1 – 1 Angola

20/06/04 WCQ Angola 1 – 0 Nigeria

21/06/03 CAN Nigeria 2 – 2 Angola

08/09/02 ANC Angola 0 – 0 Nigeria

12/08/89 WCQ Nigeria 1 – 0 Angola

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Angola

Valencia v Real Madrid @Estadio de Mestalla @4:15pm on Jan 27

It does not get easier for Zinedine Zidane. After that supposedly liberating 7-1 win over Deportivo, Los Blancos went and got knocked out of the Copa by Leganes on away goals and now is to visit the dreaded Mestalla against a clearly competent Valencia team.

In his pre-match press conference, Zidane said he would quit his pot if he believes he cannot get his idea across to his players.

“If I thought my message wasn’t working, I would leave tomorrow. In football there are good and bad moments, what I have is a desire to change the situation.”

He has to, starting against Valencia on Saturday or he might not get back to Madrid.

Current Form: Valencia [L-W-W-W-W]; Real Madrid [W-W-L-D-D]

Head to head

Sun 27/08/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 2 Valencia

Sat 29/04/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Valencia

Wed 22/02/17 LAL Valencia 2 – 1 Real Madrid

Sun 08/05/16 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 2 Valencia

Sun 03/01/16 LAL Valencia 2 – 2 Real Madrid

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid

AC Milan v Lazio @San Siro @6pm on Jan 28

Lazio have scored 56 goals in Serie A already, the highest in the league and they have Ciro Immobile [20 goals] in the best form of his life. In the first meeting last September, Milan were beaten black and blue but have since stabilised a bit under Gennaro Gattuso.

Milan will be happy as Immobile is doubtful for the clash but in Nani, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson, Simone Inzaghi possesses a trio that will give the Milan defenders all sorts of problems.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-W-D-W-L]; Lazio [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 10/09/17 SEA Lazio 4 – 1 Milan

Mon 13/02/17 SEA Lazio 1 – 1 Milan

Tue 20/09/16 SEA Milan 2 – 0 Lazio

Sun 20/03/16 SEA Milan 1 – 1 Lazio

Sun 01/11/15 SEA Lazio 1 – 3 Milan

Prediction: Milan 1-2 Lazio

Marseille v Monaco @ Stade Velodrome @9pm on Jan 28

Marseille’s last five games have produced 10 goals scored with none conceded with revenge a main part of the menu on Sunday. Why?

Marseille were hammered 6-1 in their first meeting this season in August even though that looks like ages comparing their forms over the last two months.

While Monaco have stuttered, Marseille have grown stronger and now occupy the third Champions League spot, with Monaco in fourth place.

Monaco have again sold – this time it is Guido Carrillo, who has joined Southampton leaving Radamel Falcao to lead the line. A win for the home side will see some breathing room on the league table.

Current Form: Marseille [W-W-W-W-W]; Monaco [L-W-D-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 27/08/17 LI1 Monaco 6 – 1 Marseille

Wed 01/03/17 CDF Marseille 3 – 4 Monaco

Sun 15/01/17 LI1 Marseille 1 – 4 Monaco

Sat 26/11/16 LI1 Monaco 4 – 0 Marseille

Sun 17/04/16 LI1 Monaco 2 – 1 Marseille

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Monaco