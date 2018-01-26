Odegbami, Onyali, others mourn Deji Tinubu

Related News

The sporting world has been thrown into deep mourning following the shocking news of the demise of former Lagos Sports Commission boss, Deji Tinubu.

Tinubu who died late Thursday night in Epe was a well-known and respected figure in the Nigerian sporting circles and many sportsmen and women, including journalists, have been expressing deep shock at his passing.

Some of those taken aback by Tinubu’s demise include former Nigeria national football team captain, Segun Odegbami, Table tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike, who is based in Hamburg, Germany as well as Queen of the tracks, Mary Onyali, who all grieved their social media handles.

Oshonaike in a lengthy post on her Facebook wall wrote, “Somebody should just tell me now that I just had a nightmare!!!! How can my best friend, my brother go like this without saying goodbye?! You’ve known me all my life but I’ve only been close to you for six months but the best six months of my life it’s!!! I’m hurting so badly!! My heart is broken again!!! You told me to live and be happy, but you left!!!! My heart goes to Iyalode, your two Ogas and your wife!!! This is too much for me to bear oooo!!! Somebody should please wake up my DT oooo.

On his part, Odegbami wrote, “So sad to learn about the passage of my brother from another mother, Deji Tinubu, who died yesterday evening whilst playing football at the Lagos State government retreat in Epe. Simply devastating. He was in my academy in November to represent himself as well as the governor of Lagos State during the 10th anniversary of the school. Too many young people are slumping and dying in reflection of the state and wellbeing of the average Nigerian.

“When it is revealed that life expectancy in the country has dropped to one of the lowest in the world at 49yrs for men, it does not dawn on people how realistic that is, how close to home that is, or what that interprets to in our individual lives. Whereas the stresses and strains on life have reduced us to such abysmal levels.

“This is truly sad and tragic. And depressing because things can be so different if only we have the right kind of leadership and followership in the country that will provide the environment for good health and general well-being of its citizens through good governance. Shame. May Deji’s soul rest peacefully with our creator.”

In her her own condolence, Onyali simply said, “Rest on Brother DT….A perfect gentleman!!”

The late Deji Tinbu was recently transferred to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the cabinet reshuffle exercise by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.