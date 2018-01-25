Mourinho signs new Manchester United contract

Related News

Jose Mourinho has opted to stay on with Manchester United having signed a new contract with the club until at least 2020, the club announced on Thursday.

Earlier reports had hinted that Mourinho will extend his deal with the Red Devils and that is the case following Thursday’s agreement.

“Jose Mourinho has signed an extension to his contract at Manchester United in a move that sees him commit his future to the Old Trafford club until at least 2020, with an option for a further year,” United said on their official website.

The 54-year-old Portuguese’s previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire in 2019.

He said he was “delighted” that United “feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future”.

He added: “I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to [chief executive Ed] Woodward.”

Mourinho, appointed as Louis van Gaal’s successor in May 2016, won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season.

This season United are second in the Premier League, behind runaway leaders Manchester City, with the club still in the Champions League and FA Cup.