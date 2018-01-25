Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid dumped out by Leganes

Related News

Just when many thought Real Madrid are back to their usual best, the star-studded team handled by Coach Zinedine Zidane have been dumped out of the Copa del Rey competition by Leganes.

Real Madrid who last weekend rained goals, beating Deportivo La Coruna 7-1, were on Wednesday night stunned 1-2 at the Santiago Bernbeau by Leganes.

Though Real Madrid had won the first leg by a lone goal away from home, it is the end of the road for them as they were edged out on the away goals’ rule.

Javier Eraso scored Leganes opening goal in the 32nd minute before Benzema pulled Real level two minutes into the second half.

Gabriel scored what turned to be the winning goal for Leganes in the 55th and surprisingly huffed and puffed but could not get back into the game.

With this latest development, the Champions League is now the only ‘realistic’ avenue for a silverware for Real Madrid this season.