League Cup: How Arsenal beat Chelsea to final ticket

Arsenal have booked their place in the final of the EFL Cup courtesy of a comeback 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Having played a barren draw a fortnight ago in the first leg, the two London rivals knew the final ticket could go either way.

At the end, it was Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates that had the last laugh even though they started from behind after Eden Hazard put Chelsea in front just seven minutes after kickoff.

Antonio Rudiger own goal cancelled out Hazard’s opener before Granit Xhaka provided the winning goal for the Gunners.

Arsenal, who have never won the competition under Arsene Wenger, will now take on Manchester City in the final at Wembley on February 25.