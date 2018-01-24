Nigeria Football League: Plateau Utd return to top spot

Related News

Defending champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Plateau United, are back at the summit of the log following their 3-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Jos on Wednesday.

Plateau United were momentarily dethroned at the summit last weekend by Lobi Stars but they regained the top spot after recording the biggest win from the Match Day 4 games already decided.

The fast start by Plateau United in Wednesday’s game helped them a great deal as they were two goals up inside the first eight minutes.

Jimmy Ambrose scored in the second minute while Joshua Obaje doubled Plateau United’s in the 8th minute.

After holding to the 2-0 cushion throughout the first half, Plateau United started the second on a blistering note again; scoring two minutes after the restart through Raphael Ayagawa who made it 3-0.

While Plateau United now have 9 points from three games, Akwa United, who secured a 2-1 away win over Niger Tonardoes also have same points put with an inferior goals’ difference.

In some of the other midweek games, Kwara United finally got their first win of the season as they beat Wikki Tourists by a lone goal in Ilorin.

In Kano, Junior Lokosa continued his scoring spree as the scored the winning goal in Pillars 2-1 win over Abia.

It is the fourth goal of the season for the youngster in as many matches.

In Lagos, MFM FC piped FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1, while Rangers and Yobe Desert Stars secured lone goal wins over Katsina United and Lobi Stars respectively.

NPFL Matchday 4 Result

Rangers 1-0 Katsina United

Tornadoes 1-2 Akwa United

Kwara United 1-0 Wikki Tourist

MFM 2-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Go Round 1-1 Heartland

Kano Pillars 2-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 3-0 El-kanemi Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Rivers United

Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 Lobi Stars

Summary

Home Wins > 8

Away Wins > 1

Draws > 1

Goals > 18

Thursday

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United