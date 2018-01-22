Messi is best player ever- Barcelona Coach

Related News

Lionel Messi has been described as the ‘best player ever’ by Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde made this assertion after Messi posted another breath-taking performance to help Barcelona to a 5-0 win away to Real Betis on Sunday night.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a brace in Barcelona’s 5-0 win.

With his latest pair of goals, Messi took his tally to 19 league goals for the season and Valverde was full of praises for the Argentine.

“You have to enjoy him,” Valverde said of Messi. “We have been able to live his era.

“I have suffered because of him and I know what that is like. Now I can enjoy it.

“It is an event to watch him every day. He is the best player there is and there ever will be.”

The demolition in Seville saw Barca move 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona.

Defending champion Real Madrid are 19 points adrift in fourth position with a game in hand.