La Liga: Ronaldo, Bale score as Real Madrid crush Deportivo

Real Madrid gave a masterclass performance on Sunday as they came from behind to record a 7-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna in their La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

Before going into Sunday’s game, Real Madrid lost their last two league fixtures on home soil and it was already looking like another dreadful day in the office as Deportivo shot into the lead on the 23rd minute.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s men gave a class act this time as they scored seven times without reply.

Nacho Fernandez first got the equaliser before Gareth Bale pumped up with two goals.

Luka Modric then joined in the scoring party before Cristiano Ronaldo added his own pair of goals.

The icing and the seventh goal of the game was scored by the man that started the whole show, Nacho Fernandez

With the big win, Real Madrid have returned to the fourth position in La Liga ahead of Villarreal.

The reigning champions are now 16 points off league leaders Barcelona on the same number of fixtures.