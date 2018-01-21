Nigeria League Round-Up: Lobi Stars go top, Rangers secure derby win

Related News

Lobi Stars have shot to the top spot on Nigeria Professional Football League table following their lone goal win over the newly-promoted side, Go Round FC, on Sunday.

Samad Kadiri got the only goal of the game as the Markurdi-based team increased their points haul to seven from three games.

Lobi Stars are now the only unbeaten side in the NPFL with two wins and a draw to their credit.

Also, Enugu Rangers have exited the base of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after they recorded an away win in the Oriental Derby against Heartland on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes before Sunday’s game had suffered defeats in the hands of Akwa United and Lobi Stars; hence the need for a good result in Owerri against Heartland was quite crucial.

Bright Silas turned to be the hero for Rangers as he got the only goal of the match and secured maximum points for Coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s team.

In Port Harcourt, Guy Keiman provided the winning goal as Rivers United secured another slim home win; this time against Kano Pillars at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

MFM FC on their part returned to Maiduguri on Sunday for their Match Day 3 game; but there was nothing to cheer for the Olukoya Boys.

Unlike in their last visit in which they were condemned to a 2-1 defeat it was worse on Sunday for Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu side as they were thumped 3-1 by El-Kanemi Warriors this time.

Sunday’s defeat is the second successive defeat for the CAF Champions League campaigners having also lost in Umuahia to Abia Warriors in the opening weekend on the 2018 NPFL season.

The match between Rangers and Heartland

Akwa United on Sunday also recorded their 13th successive league victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium as they secured a 2-0 win over newly promoted Yobe Desert Stars.

Full results

FCIU 2-0 Kwara Utd

Wikki 1-0 Tornadoes

Akwa Utd 2-0 Yobe Stars

Lobi 1-0 Go Round

Heartland 0-1 Rangers

Katsina Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd 2-1 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Plateau Utd

El-Kanemi 3-1 MFM