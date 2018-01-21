EPL: Watford sack Marco Silva

Related News

Another managerial casualty has been recorded in English Premier league.

The latest victim is Marco Silva who has been sacked as manager of Watford.

The Hornets released a statement on their website confirming that an ‘unwarranted’ approach had “jeopardised” Silva’s long-term stability at Vicarage Road.

Everton were linked with the 40-year-old Portuguese manager before the club appointed Sam Allardyce.

“The club is convinced the appointment of [Marco] Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services, we would have continued to prosper under his leadership,” the statement read.

“The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

“For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change.”

The club also confirmed that it will seek to make a “swift appointment” as the Hornets look for a replacement in the dugout.

Silva’s last game in charge was Watford’s 2-0 loss to Leicester city on Saturday.

Nigeria international, Isaac Success, plays his club football with Watford.