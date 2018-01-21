EPL: Pogba seeks pay rise ahead of Sanchez move to Manchester United

Related News

Fears expressed in some quarters that the impending move of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and its financial obligations might breed some sort of disaffection is beginning to play out.

It is being reported that Manchester United are now on a collision course with Paul Pogba as the Frenchman wants his wages doubled once Sanchez officially joins from Arsenal.

The Red Devils are said to have offered the incoming Chile international a mammoth weekly salary of at least £400,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

According to The Mirror, however, certain United players – including £89m midfielder Pogba – are already unsettled and are demanding a wage increase.

Agent Mino Raiola has informed club chiefs that Pogba’s current £200,000-a-week pay packet is no longer acceptable, with the former Juventus ace keen to be brought in line with Sanchez.

Sanchez is due to arrive at Old Trafford within the next 48 hours, dependent on Henrikh Mkhitaryan passing a medical at Arsenal.