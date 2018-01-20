EPL: Martial secures crucial win for Manchester United

Related News

Anthony Martial was the hero on Saturday for Manchester United as they laboured to a lone goal victory away to Burnley.

It was Martial’s third goal in as many Premier League matches as the Red Devils kept up the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

Having failed to register a shot on target in the first half, Martial fired the winner in off the crossbar nine minutes after the break.

That solitary effort was enough as United picked up their second win since City’s first top-flight loss of the campaign at Liverpool last Sunday.

Saturday’s win was United’s fourth successive victory to start 2018 while Burnley, who had earned a point at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, slipped to their fourth consecutive loss of the new calendar year.