EPL: Iwobi on target as Arsenal crush Crystal Palace

The good times seem to be back for Nigerian stars in England as Alex Iwobi joined the goal scoring list on Saturday; scoring one of the goals in the 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace.

Nacho Monreal got the opening goal for the Gunners barely six minutes into the game before Iwobi ended his long goals’ drought to double Arsenal’s lead in the 10th minute.

Arsenal were far from done as the duo of Laurent Koscielny in the 13th minute and Laurent Koscielny in the 22nd minute helped the host race to a 4-0 lead in the first half.

Arsenal afterward took their feet off the pedal and allowed Crystal Palace reduce the deficit in the 77th minute through Luka Milivojevic.

With the three points from Saturday’s London derby, Arsenal have taken their points haul to 42 points from 24 games but the Gunners are still five points adrift of the last Champions League spot despite playing a game more than their rivals.

