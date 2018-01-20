EPL: Victor Moses scores as Chelsea win in style

Related News

Nigeria international, Victor Moses, scored his first goal in the Premier League in almost 14 months as Chelsea returned to winning ways in style on Saturday.

The Blues blew their host Brighton apart, beating them 4-0 in Saturday’s early kickoff in the Premier League.

Chelsea were two up inside six minutes through Hazard and Willian, and made the result emphatic in the final stages as Hazard added a second and Moses put the icing in the 89th minute.

The result was a little harsh on Brighton, who responded well to their nightmare start but failed to score for the ninth time in their last 12 league matches.

Brighton could not cope with Hazard throughout the match and paid for giving the Belgian too much space in the box for the opening goal on three minutes.

A first win in six in all competitions lifts Chelsea to third in the table, while Brighton remain 16th.