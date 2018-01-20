Pele not hospitalised – Aide

Related News

An aide to Brazil legend, Pele, has denied reports suggesting that the 77-year has been hospitalised after suffering exhaustion.

Pele was scheduled to travel to London this weekend for a dinner to be held in his honour by the Football Writers Association, FWA. But that has since been called off.

It is not the first time that high profile visits by Pele have been canceled.

The Brazilian was penciled for a visit to Nigeria in September 2016 but that the did not see the light of the day.

As reported by the BBC, Jose Fornos Rodrigues, who is Pele’s spokesperson, claims that the football icon is resting at home. He he called reports of his hospitalisation “fake news”.

“He just didn’t want to make a long and stressful trip to London, in and out of who knows how many planes and airports,” Rodrigues was quoted as saying in the BCC. “That’s all.”

Though there are denials of another visit to the hospital, Pele has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, he scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.

Pele – the only player to win three World Cups – helped his country win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and was named Fifa’s Player of the Century.